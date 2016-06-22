BREAKING NEWS: Ronaldo makes history by scoring at four different Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo has made history by becoming the first player to score in four separate European Championships after netting in Portugal's Euro 2016 contest against Hungary on Wednesday.

The prolific Real Madrid forward etched his name into the record books with a cheeky flick with his back to goal to level the match at 2-2.

Portugal's record scorer started his love affair with the Euros in 2004 on home soil, although it was not a particularly memorable result as they were beaten 2-1 by Greece - the same opponents who defeated them in the final.

The former Manchester United star netted just once in 2008 when Austria and Switzerland co-hosted the tournament, that coming in a 3-1 win over Czech Republic before Portugal exited in the quarter-finals.

Four years ago, Portugal made it to the last four with Ronaldo helping himself to a brace against Netherlands in the group stages and bagging the winner versus Czech Republic in the last eight.

Sweden superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic had the opportunity to achieve the feat first, but his failure to find the net in prior meetings with Republic of Ireland and Italy in France left the door open for Ronaldo.

However, Ibrahimovic can emulate Ronaldo's exploits and match the milestone when his country take on Belgium in Nice later on Wednesday.