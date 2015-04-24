Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Sevilla face Fiorentina semi

Defending champions Sevilla have been drawn against Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

Holders Sevilla will need to overcome Fiorentina in order to return to the UEFA Europa League final after being pitted against the Italian side in the semi-finals. 

The other tie will see Fiorentina's Serie A rivals Napoli take on Dnipro.