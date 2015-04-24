BREAKING NEWS: Sevilla face Fiorentina semi
Defending champions Sevilla have been drawn against Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.
Holders Sevilla will need to overcome Fiorentina in order to return to the UEFA Europa League final after being pitted against the Italian side in the semi-finals.
The other tie will see Fiorentina's Serie A rivals Napoli take on Dnipro.
