BREAKING NEWS: Sherwood leaves Aston Villa

Aston Villa have parted company with coach Tim Sherwood following their eighth defeat of the Premier League season at home to Swansea City.

Villa suffered their sixth consecutive loss as Garry Monk's side came from behind to take all three points at Villa Park on Saturday.

"Aston Villa Football Club has parted company with manager Tim Sherwood today," a club statement read.

"The Board has monitored the performances closely all season and believes the results on the pitch were simply not good enough and that a change is imperative.

"However, the Club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Tim for all his efforts during a difficult period last season and for the many positive contributions he has made to the entire football setup during his time with the Club. We wish him well in the future.

"Assistant manager Ray Wilkins, first-team coach Mark Robson and performance analyst Seamus Brady have also left with immediate effect and do so with our best wishes.

"A search for a new manager has commenced and the squad will be managed in the interim by Kevin MacDonald.

"There will be no further comment from the Club at this stage."