BREAKING NEWS: Skrtel agrees new Liverpool deal

Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel has committed his immediate future to the club by signing a new deal.

The Slovakia international looked set to go into his final season with the club he joined in 2008, having described a contract offer from Liverpool as "unacceptable" earlier this month.

However, the 30-year-old has now committed to a squad already bolstered by the arrivals of James Milner, Danny Ings, Nathaniel Clyne and Roberto Firmino during the close-season.