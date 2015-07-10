BREAKING NEWS: Skrtel agrees new Liverpool deal
Liverpool's Martin Skrtel has ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract at Anfield.
Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel has committed his immediate future to the club by signing a new deal.
The Slovakia international looked set to go into his final season with the club he joined in 2008, having described a contract offer from Liverpool as "unacceptable" earlier this month.
However, the 30-year-old has now committed to a squad already bolstered by the arrivals of James Milner, Danny Ings, Nathaniel Clyne and Roberto Firmino during the close-season.
