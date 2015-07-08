BREAKING NEWS: Spurs snap up Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld has spurned interest from Southampton and moved to Premier League rivals Tottenham from Atletico Madrid.

The Belgium defender has penned a five-year-deal at White Hart Lane, after impressing on English shores with a loan spell at St Mary's Stadium last season.

Southampton had hoped to bring Alderweireld back to the south coast on a permanent deal, and are now thought to be chasing compensation from Atletico after missing out on their man.

The 26-year-old will be in familiar company at Spurs with international team-mates Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele and Nacer Chadli already at the club. Alderweireld also has long-term experience of playing in the heart of Ajax's defence alongside Vertonghen.

Alderweireld told Tottenham's official website: "I'm very proud to become a Spurs player. I'm very happy to be here and I hope to have a wonderful time with this team.

"From the beginning I knew a lot about it [the club] from Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele and Nacer Chadli.

"It's a big club and it's always been a dream to play at a club like Spurs. Now that dream is coming true so I'm very happy, very proud and I will give my best.

"I know the players from the national team and I played with Jan at Ajax, we had a central-defensive partnership.

"It's nice when you join another club that you know a couple of players. I hope to get to know them a little better now."