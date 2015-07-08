BREAKING NEWS: Spurs snap up Alderweireld
Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, beating Premier League rivals Southampton to his signature.
Toby Alderweireld has spurned interest from Southampton and moved to Premier League rivals Tottenham from Atletico Madrid.
The Belgium defender has penned a five-year-deal at White Hart Lane, after impressing on English shores with a loan spell at St Mary's Stadium last season.
Southampton had hoped to bring Alderweireld back to the south coast on a permanent deal, and are now thought to be chasing compensation from Atletico after missing out on their man.
The 26-year-old will be in familiar company at Spurs with international team-mates Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele and Nacer Chadli already at the club. Alderweireld also has long-term experience of playing in the heart of Ajax's defence alongside Vertonghen.
Alderweireld told Tottenham's official website: "I'm very proud to become a Spurs player. I'm very happy to be here and I hope to have a wonderful time with this team.
"From the beginning I knew a lot about it [the club] from Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele and Nacer Chadli.
"It's a big club and it's always been a dream to play at a club like Spurs. Now that dream is coming true so I'm very happy, very proud and I will give my best.
"I know the players from the national team and I played with Jan at Ajax, we had a central-defensive partnership.
"It's nice when you join another club that you know a couple of players. I hope to get to know them a little better now."
