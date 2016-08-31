BREAKING NEWS: Stoke agree Martins Indi loan

Stoke City have made their third signing of transfer deadline day with a loan move for Porto defender Bruno Martins Indi.

The Netherlands international follows Wilfried Bony and Lee Grant in arriving at the bet365 Stadium on Wednesday, strengthening Mark Hughes squad for the 2016-17 campaign.



Martins Indi has opted to switch the Primeira Liga for the Premier League after two seasons with Porto, the 24-year-old having signed for a reported £6million fee in July 2014.

During his time in Portugal he made 71 appearances in all competitions, but the lure of the English top flight proved too much.

Martins Indi's arrival comes as Stoke defender Philipp Wollscheid agreed a move away from the club, the 27-year-old joining Wolfsburg.