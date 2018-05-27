BREAKING NEWS: Stricken Salah confident over World Cup hopes
Mohamed Salah suffered a shoulder injury in Liverpool's Champions League final loss but the forward expects to be fit for the World Cup.
Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah believes he will be ready to play at the 2018 World Cup despite suffering a shoulder injury during Saturday's 3-1 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.