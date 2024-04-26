Players who won league titles in multiple countries
This lot were all crowned champions in at least two nations
Most players would give anything just to win the title in just one country – but some are fortunate enough to do it in two, three or even four.
Here, FourFourTwo takes you through some of the best to have done just that in the 21st century.
32. Joe Hart (England, Scotland)
Joe Hart made a handful of appearances in non-League football for hometown club Shrewsbury; he went on to win multiple Premier League and Scottish Premiership titles.
The former England number one was the man between the sticks Manchester City’s first two Prem triumphs – winning the Golden Glove for the most clean sheets in 2011/12 – before tasting success north of the border with Celtic.
31. Javier Hernandez (Mexico, England)
The first Mexican to get their hands on a Premier League winner’s medal, Javier Hernandez helped Manchester United to the title in his first campaign at Old Trafford – scoring 13 goals along the way – then starred again as they regained it two years later.
Prior to his 2010 move to England, Chicharito had won the Primera Division de Mexico Apertura (the first portion of the country’s split season) with local side Guadalajara.
30. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay, France)
One of the finest strikers of his era, Edinson Cavani scored 138 goals in 200 Ligue 1 games for PSG, firing the French giants to six titles in the space of seven years.
Earlier on in his career, the seriously suave Uruguayan was a domestic champion with boyhood club Danubio.
29. Fernandinho (Ukraine, England)
A six-time champion of Ukraine at Shakhtar Donetsk, Fernandinho joined Manchester City in the summer of 2013 – and went on to win five Premier League titles.
That made the elite Brazilian defensive midfielder – who captained City to the last two of those crowns – one of the most decorated foreign players in the history of the English top flight.
28. Gerard Pique (England, Spain)
Gerard Pique claimed just the nine titles with Barcelona – the first three during the dominant reign of Pep Guardiola – but LaLiga wasn’t the only league the towering centre-back won.
Nope, Pique – a World Cup and Euros winner with Spain – also made nine appearances as Manchester United were crowned 2007/08 Premier League champions.
27. Sergio Ramos (Spain, France)
Gerard Pique’s long-serving partner at the heart of Spain’s defence, Sergio Ramos claimed five LaLiga crowns on the other side of the El Clasico divide, serving as Real Madrid skipper for the last two of them.
After 16 glorious years at the Bernabeu, Ramos left Real in 2021 – and added to his trophy haul by winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles with PSG.
26. Vincent Kompany (Belgium, England)
Unquestionably one of the greatest defenders ever to grace the Premier League, Vincent Kompany captained Manchester City to their first four titles in the competition – famously scoring an absolute piledriver against Leicester to all but clinch glory in the 2018/19 season.
The brilliant Belgian joined City from Hamburg in 2008, having begun his career as a two-time champion of Belgium with Anderlecht.
25. Didier Drogba (England, Turkey)
A key figure in Chelsea’s first two Premier League title victories, Didier Drogba enjoyed the best campaign of his career as the Blues clinched their third, notching 29 goals in 32 games to clinch his second Golden Boot.
The iconic Ivorian striker later won the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray – before returning for a second spell at Stamford Bridge.
24. Michael Ballack (Germany, England)
German midfield great Michael Ballack was a Bundesliga champion with two clubs, starring in Kaiserslautern’s against-all-odds triumph of 1997/98 – then winning three titles at Bayern Munich between 2003 and 2006.
The 2002 World Cup finalist left Bayern for Chelsea in 2006, helping the Blues to Premier League success in 2009/10, his final season in West London.
23. Gianluigi Buffon (Italy, France)
Given how long his career lasted – an incredible 28 years – it’s little surprise that Gianluigi Buffon was a league champion in more than one country.
A ten-time Serie A winner with Juventus – where he wore the captain’s armband and cemented his status as one of the best goalkeepers of all time – Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning custodian also helped PSG to Ligue 1 glory in 2018/19.
22. Karim Benzema (France, Spain)
Among Real Madrid’s all-time leadings scorers, Karim Benzema’s goals played a major part in four LaLiga title wins during his time at the club – where he also won a remarkable five Champions Leagues.
At the start of his career, the 2022 Ballon d’Or-winning Frenchman had claimed four straight Ligue 1 crowns with boyhood club Lyon.
21. Cesc Fabregas (Spain, England)
A legend at Arsenal and Chelsea, Cesc Fabregas won two Premier League titles with the latter – the first under Jose Mourinho, the second under Antonio Conte.
Before that, Spain’s World Cup and two-time Euro-winning midfield maestro was a LaLiga champion with Barcelona – the club he had left as a 16-year-old to join Arsenal.
20. Erling Haaland (Austria, England)
Erling Haaland’s debut Premier League campaign of 2022/23 was just about the most impactful the competition has ever seen: the Norwegian goal machine broke the single-season scoring record with 36 goals (in 35 games), firing Manchester City to their latest title.
Still only 22 at the time, it was Haaland’s second domestic crown, having won the Austrian Bundesliga with Red Bull Salzburg in 2018/19.
19. Patrick Vieira (England, Italy)
Captain of Arsenal’s immortal ‘Invincibles’ who went through the 2003/04 season unbeaten, Patrick Vieira won three Premier League titles in all during his nine years as a Gunner.
The iconic French midfielder – a world and European champion with his country – then went and collected four Serie A crowns at Inter Milan.
18. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, England)
Probably the best playmaker of his era, Kevin De Bruyne’s midfield string-pulling mastery has been utterly instrumental to Manchester City’s sustained success under Pep Guardiola.
At the time of writing, the Belgian genius is a five-time Premier League champion, having previously won the title back home with Genk – the club where he started his career.
17. Andres Iniesta (Spain, Japan)
Scorer of the history-making goal which sealed Spain’s first ever World Cup victory, Andres Iniesta picked up medal after medal at club level, his numerous honours at Barcelona including nine LaLiga titles.
The remarkably skilful midfielder – one of the best to ever play the game – left Barca in 2018 for Vissel Kobe of Japan, where added the 2023 J1 League title to his enviable trophy haul.
16. Xavi (Spain, Qatar)
Long-time midfield teammate of Andres Iniesta for club and country, Xavi got his hands on eight LaLiga winner’s medals – seven of them this side of 2000.
And, like his World Cup and Euros-winning colleague, the Barcelona icon went on to enjoy domestic success in Asia, clinching the 2018/19 Qatar Stars League title with Al Sadd – before repeating the feat as a manager, as he also would at Barca.
15. Mo Salah (Switzerland, England)
Liverpool’s record Premier League goalscorer, Mo Salah was on target 19 times as the Reds ended their 30-year title drought in the 2019/20 season, racking up 99 to finish 18 ahead of runners-up Manchester City.
That was the Egyptian superstar’s third career league crown, following back-to-back Swiss Super League triumphs with Basel in 2012/13 and 2013/14.
14. Luis Figo (Spain, Italy)
Not many can say they were a LaLiga champion with both Barcelona and Real Madrid – but Luis Figo was, twice at each club, having made the fury-sparking move from Barca to their arch-rivals in 2000 – the year he won the Ballon d’Or.
The Portuguese great left Real in 2005 to see out his career at Inter Milan – where he tasted Serie A glory in four out of four seasons.
13. Neymar (Spain, France)
Starring as part of Barcelona’s ‘MSN’ front line alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar won successive LaLiga titles in 2014/15 and 2015/16.
And the Brazilian kept the medals coming following his world-record transfer to PSG in 2017, helping the French giants dominate Ligue 1 by winning it five times out of six between the 2017/18 and 2022/23 seasons.
12. Thierry Henry (England, Spain)
The greatest player in Premier League history, Thierry Henry might have won the competition many more times – but he had to settle for two titles with Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal, the latter as an ‘Invincible’.
Henry – a French champion at Monaco in the 90s – left the Gunners for Barcelona in 2007, starring in Pep Guardiola’s first two LaLiga triumphs.
11. Ronaldinho (Spain, Italy)
One of the most thoroughly entertaining players ever to play the game, Ronaldinho won major honours with club and country throughout the 00s and into the early 2010s.
The inimitable Brazilian – a 2002 World Cup winner and recipient of the 2005 Ballon d’Or – claimed back-to-back LaLiga titles with Barcelona in 2004/05 and 2005/06, before Scudetto success at AC Milan in 2010/11.
10. Lionel Messi (Spain, France)
Lionel Messi spent 17 memorable seasons at Barcelona – and the GOAT won the title in 10 of them, under five different managers (Frank Rijkaard, Pep Guardiola, Tito Vilanova, Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde).
Messi made an emotional exit from Barca in 2021, spending the next two campaigns with PSG – and being crowned a Ligue 1 champion in both (either side of the small matter of captaining Argentina to World Cup glory).
9. Thiago Motta (Spain, Italy, France)
Born in Brazil, Thiago Motta was even capped once by the five-time world champions – but the midfielder of Italian descent ultimately represented the Azzurri at international level, as well as winning the Scudetto with Inter Milan.
However, Motta enjoyed most of his success outside Serie A, lifting two LaLiga titles with Barcelona and five Ligue 1 titles at PSG.
8. Matthijs De Ligt (Netherlands, Italy, Germany)
By the age of 23, Matthijs De Ligt was already a league champion in three different countries – and he played a starring role in each title triumph.
A 2018/19 Eredivisie winner with Ajax, the world-class centre-back helped Juventus to Serie A glory the very next season, then claimed the 2022/23 Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich.
7. Luis Suarez (Uruguay, Netherlands, Spain)
A prolific goalscorer and a serial trophy winner, Luis Suarez got his hands on league winner’s medals in his native Uruguay, the Netherlands and Spain between 2006 and 2015.
He enjoyed his greatest success in LaLiga, which he won four times Barcelona then once with Atletico Madrid – having been a Dutch champion with Ajax.
6. Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Germany, Spain)
Poland’s greatest player of all time, Robert Lewandowski won his first top-flight title in the Ekstraklasa with Lech Poznan in 2009/10.
Considerably bigger honours followed for the free-scoring striker – namely 10 Bundesliga titles (two with Borussia Dortmund and eight on the bounce with Bayern Munich), before being crowned a LaLiga champion in his first season at Barcelona.
5. Cristiano Ronaldo (England, Spain, Italy)
Cristiano Ronaldo won five Ballon d’Ors – and even more league titles. At the time of writing, Portugal’s best player of all time was a triple Premier League champion and a double champion in both LaLiga and Serie A.
CR7 claimed those three Premier League crowns in succession as Manchester United dominated the English top flight from 2006/07 to 2008/09. He then played an enormously influential role in bringing the championship to Real Madrid and Juventus.
4. James Rodriguez (Argentina, Portugal, Spain, Germany)
James Rodriguez’s time at the top was all too short – but he still managed to win two titles in two of Europe’s top five leagues: LaLiga with Real Madrid and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.
Before that, the Colombian star – who won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup – was a domestic champion in Argentina with Banfield, winning the 2009 Apertura, and Portugal with Porto.
3. Arjen Robben (Netherlands, England, Spain, Germany)
One of the most devastating wingers of all time, Arjen Robben tore it up for many years in his native Netherlands, England, Spain and Germany.
A title winner with PSV, Chelsea (twice), Real Madrid and Bayern Munich (a whopping eight times), Robben did the treble with the latter during the 2012/13 campaign.
2. David Beckham (England, Spain, USA, France)
David Beckham never tasted glory with England, but the former Three Lions captain enjoyed plenty of it at club level, beginning with six Premier League titles at Manchester United – the latter three this century.
LaLiga success with Real Madrid followed, before back-to-back MLS titles with the LA Galaxy and a Ligue 1 crown at PSG right at the end of his storied career.
1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic played in seven countries over the course of his career – and won the title in four of them.
The inimitable Swede started off with two Eredivisie triumphs at Ajax, then won three consecutive Scudetti with Inter Milan.
LaLiga success at Barcelona followed, before Zlatan made it five straight titles with three clubs by collecting a Serie A winner’s medal on the other side of the Milan divide.
Four straight Ligue 1 titles with PSG followed, and he wrapped things up with another title at Milan in 2021/22.
