BREAKING NEWS: Subotic commits to Dortmund

Subotic commits to Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund's long-serving defender Neven Subotic was linked with Arsenal, but has put pen to paper on a new deal.
Neven Subotic has put an end to speculation over his future by signing a two-year contract extension with Borussia Dortmund.
The Serbia defender had been linked with a move to Arsenal with just a year remaining on his previous deal with the Bundesliga club.
Subotic has opted to remain at Signal Iduna Park as Dortmund prepare to start a new era under Thomas Tuchel following the end of Jurgen Klopp's reign.
"I am very happy with my decision for BVB. Dortmund has become my second home. I look forward to a successful future with our team and our fantastic fans behind us." said Subotic.
The 26-year-old joined Dortmund from Mainz in 2008 and played a key role in back-to-back Bundesliga title-winning campaigns in 2010/11 and the 2011–12 campaign.
He also lifted the DFB-Pokal in 2012 and will be hoping to repeat that feat when Dortmund face Wolfsburg in this year's final in Berlin on Saturday.
