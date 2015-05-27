BREAKING NEWS: Subotic commits to Dortmund

Neven Subotic has put an end to speculation over his future by signing a two-year contract extension with Borussia Dortmund.

The Serbia defender had been linked with a move to Arsenal with just a year remaining on his previous deal with the Bundesliga club.

Subotic has opted to remain at Signal Iduna Park as Dortmund prepare to start a new era under Thomas Tuchel following the end of Jurgen Klopp's reign.

"I am very happy with my decision for BVB. Dortmund has become my second home. I look forward to a successful future with our team and our fantastic fans behind us." said Subotic.

The 26-year-old joined Dortmund from Mainz in 2008 and played a key role in back-to-back Bundesliga title-winning campaigns in 2010/11 and the 2011–12 campaign.

He also lifted the DFB-Pokal in 2012 and will be hoping to repeat that feat when Dortmund face Wolfsburg in this year's final in Berlin on Saturday.