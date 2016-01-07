BREAKING NEWS: Swansea confirm Curtis as manager until end of the season
Alan Curtis will remain as Swansea manager until the end of the season, the club have said.
Swansea City have confirmed that caretaker manager Alan Curtis will remain in charge of the club until the end of the 2015-16 season.
Curtis has overseen first-team affairs since Garry Monk parted company with the club in December, following a run of one win in 11 Premier League matches.
Fourth-bottom Swansea have taken five points from as many matches under Curtis, with the 1-0 Boxing Day triumph over West Brom their only win to date under the 61-year-old.
Nevertheless, chairman Huw Jenkins and the board of directors have identified "improved performance levels" during this period and decided to extend his tenure.
