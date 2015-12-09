BREAKING NEWS: Swansea part company with Monk

Garry Monk has parted company with Swansea City after a dismal run of form that has left the Welsh club perilously close to the Premier League relegation zone.

Swansea were beaten 3-0 at home by high-flying Leicester City on Saturday, meaning they have won only one of their last 11 top-flight fixtures and sit just one point clear of danger.

And former club captain Monk has paid the price for their woeful recent results, with a Swansea statement released on Wednesday confirming the 36-year-old's departure.

The statement read: "With the recent uncertainty surrounding the club, the decision has been made in the best interests of Swansea City Football Club and its supporters."

"The decision has been made very reluctantly and with a heavy heart," said chairman Huw Jenkins.

"To find ourselves in our current situation from where we were in the first week of September, and considering the drop of performance levels and run of results over the last three months, it has brought us to this unfortunate decision today.

"Garry took on the job 22 months ago with the backing of everyone at the club. And when you take into account the excellent campaign we had last season when we broke all club records in the Premier League, nobody foresaw the position we would be in at this moment in time.

"Bearing that in mind and the current uncertainty around the club, we felt the situation needed clarity to move forward.

"It was not a decision we took lightly, especially given Garry's history and standing within the club.

"And it goes without saying that we wish Garry all the very best for the future and thank him for his tremendous service, not only as a player over the last decade, but also as our manager. He will always have a warm welcome at this football club.

"We hope to appoint a replacement as soon as possible."