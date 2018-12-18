BREAKING NEWS: Tottenham extend Vertonghen contract until 2020

Tottenham have triggered their option to extend defender Jan Vertonghen's contract until at least 2020, the club have confirmed.

The Belgium international's deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but Spurs have moved to tie him down for a further 12 months.

The development comes as no surprise with the 31-year-old last week revealing an announcement was was imminent.

Vertonghen said talks over a longer-term agreement were yet to commence, but the temporary extension allows the Premier League side to minimise the risk of losing him on a free transfer as they weigh up their options.

"The way I feel now, I've got at least four to five good years left in the tank," he told the Evening Standard at the time.

"There are no talks [with the club], but that's something to discuss. At the moment I feel great at Tottenham."