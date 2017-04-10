BREAKING NEWS: US, Canada and Mexico confirm joint 2026 World Cup hosting bid

The United States, Canada and Mexico have confirmed they are launching a joint-bid to host the first 48-team World Cup in 2026.

FIFA announced the decision to expand international football's premier competition by 16 sides last January, and the North American trio became the first countries to make their interest in hosting the event official at a media conference in New York on Monday.

CONCACAF is in line to receive six qualification spots for the expanded World Cup, meaning only three automatic places would remain available if the US, Canada and Mexico are succesful. The qualification proposals are set to be ratified in May.

The US has co-hosted the Gold Cup with Mexico in 1993 and 2003, while the most recent edition saw Canada share responsibilities with their neighbours to the south.

The World Cup has taken place in Mexico twice - in 1970 and 1986 - while the US was the venue for the 1994 edition.

US Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati said: "The last time I stood here [One World Trade Center] was to say goodbye, goodbye to the Copa America.

"Now today we are saying hello, hello to something else, and what we are saying hello to is the 2026 World Cup and our efforts to bring that back to the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"We look forward to welcoming the world after what we hope is a very successful bid.

"Before this conference is over we will sign a memorandum of understanding between the three of our countries, signifying we will bid together.

"The general parameters of that bid are 80 games, three quarters of which will be played in the United States - 60 games in the United States - and 10 each in Canada and Mexico.

"The final decision on those things are up to FIFA, but that is our proposal and our agreement together."