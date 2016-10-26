BREAKING NEWS: Vazquez signs new Madrid deal

Lucas Vazquez has signed a new deal at Real Madrid until 2021, the European champions have confirmed.

The 25-year-old's initial deal was set to run until June 2020, but on Wednesday Madrid announced he had agreed terms on an extension.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Lucas Vazquez have agreed the extension of the player's contract, which sees him linked to the club until June 30, 2021," a brief statement read.

Vazquez returned to the Santiago Bernabeu from Espanyol in 2015 after Madrid exercised their buyback clause for the forward.

With starting spots in Madrid's attacking line-up hard to come by thanks to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, Vazquez has had to be content with mainly substitute appearances.

He made just 10 LaLiga starts in 2015-16, scoring four goals in 25 total appearances, while this season he has started just one of his eight league outings.

The Spain international, part of Vicente del Bosque's squad for Euro 2016, will be presented to the media on Thursday.