BREAKING NEWS: Welbeck ruled out for months after knee surgery

Arsenal and England striker Danny Welbeck has had surgery to correct a long-standing knee problem and is expected to be out for several months.

Welbeck has not featured for club or country since a goalless draw with Chelsea in April.

It had been hoped Welbeck would avoid surgery, after upping his workload in training over the close-season, but the club confirmed on Thursday he had gone under the knife.

"Danny Welbeck has undergone surgery on his left knee after being unable to sufficiently step up his rehabilitation work," Arsenal said in a statement.

"The striker has been working throughout the summer to recover from the injury sustained at the end of April.

"It had been hoped he would avoid surgery but after increasing his training workload, the injury to his cartilage did not respond as well as hoped and the decision was taken last week for him to undergo surgery by a leading specialist in the field.

"Danny is now expected to be out for a period of months and everyone at Arsenal wishes him well."