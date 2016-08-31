BREAKING NEWS: Wilshere makes loan switch to Bournemouth

England midfielder Jack Wilshere will seek to reignite his career away from Arsenal after agreeing a season-long loan move to Bournemouth.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has allowed Wilshere to go in search of first-team football elsewhere as he bids to get back on track following a series of injury setbacks that have seen him fall out of favour for club and country.

And the Cherries have taken full advantage, seeing off competition from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and West Ham to land the 24-year-old on deadline day.

Roma and AC Milan were also reported to have shown an interest.

"Jack is a fantastic addition to the club," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club's official website.

"He is a player that needs no introduction and one that, quite rightly, our supporters will be excited to see in a Bournemouth shirt.

"He will bring a wealth of international and Premier League experience, so we are delighted to be able to welcome a player of his calibre to the club."