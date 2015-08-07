BREAKING NEWS: Young signs new United deal

Manchester United winger Ashley Young has signed a new contract at Old Trafford until 2018, with an option included for a further year.

The 30-year-old arrived at United in 2011 and boasts 115 appearances and 13 goals for the club.

The versatile Young was often deployed as a wing-back in Louis van Gaal's 3-5-2 system last term.

"I am delighted to have signed a new contract," the former Aston Villa man told United's official website.

"The spirit and motivation amongst this team is very high and we are all determined to make this a season to remember.

"All I have ever wanted to do is play football and to be able to continue to do that at the biggest club in the world means everything to me and my family."

Van Gaal added: "We are delighted that Ashley has signed a new contract.

"Ashley is a very multi-functional player. He took to the wing-back position with great confidence and flourished on the wing throughout last season.

"Ashley is always very professional and has a great presence in the dressing room."