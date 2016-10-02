Bremen appoint Nouri until end of season

Werder Bremen have appointed Alexander Nouri as their permanent head coach until the end of the season after he initially took over from Viktor Skripnik on an interim basis.

Skripnik was dismissed in the wake of Werder's 4-1 defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach on September 17, their third successive loss in the Bundesliga and Nouri stepped up from his previous role with the club's Under-23 side.

After his first match in charge produced another defeat, 2-1 to Mainz, Nouri guided Werder to their first league win of the season with a 2-1 triumph over Wolfsburg and then also a 2-2 draw at Darmstadt on Saturday.

And the club's hierarchy seemingly saw enough in those three games to offer him the position permanently until the end of the campaign.

Alexander is Bremen's new permanent head coach! He's signed a deal which expires at the end of the 2016/17 season. Congratulations! October 2, 2016

Sporting director Frank Baumann said: "Alexander Nouri has shown in recent weeks that he can work well with the team and has already achieved a lot with them. We've decided that he deserves the chance to continue on this path.

"We were unable to find a candidate who was more of a complete package than Alexander Nouri."