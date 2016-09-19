Bremen hunt for Skripnik successor as Nouri takes charge

Werder Bremen are "scouring the market" for candidates to replace sacked head coach Viktor Skripnik, according to sporting director Frank Baumann.

Skripnik was dismissed after Werder lost 4-1 at Borussia Monchengladbach, leaving them bottom of the Bundesliga and without a point from the first three matches of the season.

With the match at home to Mainz on Wednesday fast approaching, Alexander Nouri has taken over the first team on an interim basis, as the club seeks a long-term replacement.

"Viktor proved his quality but we had to make a decision on Saturday," Baumann told a news conference.

"Alex will be in charge for Wednesday's game but I can't say how many more after that.

"We're scouring the market and will hold talks with suitable candidates. I can't see the future, I don't know when we'll find a suitable candidate. It's likely that Alex will also lead the team [against Wolfsburg] on Saturday."

Baumann refused to discuss speculation former Werder player and coach Thomas Schaaf, who led the team from 1999 to 2013, could return.

"I won't comment on any specific names or rule anyone out, so I won't say anything about Thomas Schaaf," he said.

Having been promoted from his role with the reserve team, Nouri is embracing an opportunity to show what he can do at the highest level, regardless of how short-lived his spell in the hot seat may prove to be.

"I'm full of energy and want to help the team achieve better results," he said.

"I'm living in the moment, I'll do what I can. I'm not looking too far into the future.

"I called Skripnik and [Florian] Kohfeldt yesterday, I respect them and their work greatly."