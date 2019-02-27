Brendan Rodgers focus

Brendan Rodgers was named the new Leicester manager ahead of their 2-1 win over against Brighton on Tuesday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the former Celtic boss following his appointment.

Reception

New Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, left, shakes hands with Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha during the Premier League match with Brighton (Nigel French/PA)

The former Celtic boss was given a rapturous welcome when he took his seat in the directors’ box.

Shaking hands with fans in front and waving to the crowd, Rodgers lapped up the positive reception, all while with Kasabian pumping out over the stadium’s speakers.

First impressions

#WelcomeBrendan! 👏 pic.twitter.com/mVTuPVWx8z

— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 26, 2019

Leicester, perennial slow starters under Claude Puel, scored their earliest league goal of the season and Rodgers will surely have been encouraged with what he has to work with.

With players keen to impress the fast opening was unsurprising but they also dug deep under Brighton pressure.

Jamie Vardy

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy, left, celebrates scoring against Brighton (Nigel French/PA)

The striker’s strained relationship with Puel had been clear for some time but he will hope for a fresh lease of life under Rodgers.

He was clinical in adding his ninth goal of the season and Rodgers knows, when played to his strengths, Vardy is one of the best in the Premier League.

Overall

LCFC Radio's Gerry Taggart shares his thoughts on the Foxes' 2-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday night. #LeiBhapic.twitter.com/XbmomA9f2h

— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 26, 2019

The 46-year-old has been brought in to breathe life into the squad again and inject verve and dynamism to a side which had lost their spark.

There were flickers of it, especially from Vardy, Gray and Barnes, while the Foxes also showed they had the grit to see off the determined visitors.