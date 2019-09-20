Brendan Rodgers knows further improvements are needed from Leicester

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists the defeat at Manchester United shows his team must improve if they are to finish in the top six in the Premier League.

The Foxes have been tipped to mount a serious challenge this season and have openly admitted themselves that bringing European football back to the King Power Stadium is the aim.

Last weekend’s trip to Old Trafford was a yardstick for their aspirations but they came up short, losing 1-0 after conceding an early penalty.

The home game against Tottenham at Saturday lunchtime provides another opportunity for Leicester to reaffirm their position as potential top-six contenders.

To do so, Rodgers thinks more consistency in matches is key.

“We need to improve, that’s clear,” said the Foxes boss. “It’s not so much about ability, I think what is most important for us to work on is the level of performance.

“I have no doubts about the quality of the players but we must ensure we can deal with the pressure of these games – not when we are behind but at 0-0 and from the kick-off – and that comes with time and more work together.

“I didn’t feel we deserved to lose at Old Trafford, although we didn’t do enough to win it. We were much better in the second half, but not so much in the first half. We have been very strong in the second half of games so far this season.

“Our challenge, as the season progresses, is to ensure that our performance level is consistent for as long as we possibly can and then when we can do that we will be a really tough opponent.”

Eight of the Leicester players to feature against United were aged 23 or under and Rodgers was keen to stress that his team are still learning.

“For us the ambition is important and there is real excitement going forward. We have a group of exciting young talent that need educating and we must give them confidence and belief to achieve,” he added.

“There is a strong culture here of learning and wanting to do better. We have very talented young players and also a great group of experienced pros to complement that.

“All of them have the hunger to improve and when you mix all that together then ambition will hopefully help you to progress.

“We are trying to form an identity here and we know we must improve – and we will over time.

“But we know we haven’t fully got to our top level yet and we’re still in a good place – fifth in league and still in a cup and showing some good qualities with lots still to improve on.”

Rodgers will have a fully-fit squad to choose from against Tottenham.

Ben Chilwell was absent from training on Thursday as he underwent a recovery session indoors, but the England full-back will be available for selection.