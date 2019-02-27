Brendan Rodgers’ career in numbers
After the 46-year-old was named Leicester City's new boss, we have a peek at the Northern Irishman's defining numbers at a glance
20
The age Rodgers retired as a player, due to a knee condition.
6
Leicester make it half a dozen clubs for Rodgers as a manager, following Watford, Reading, Swansea, Liverpool and Celtic.
7
Major trophies won, all with Celtic – the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup twice apiece, plus three League Cups.
54%
Win percentage for his managerial career, including a near-70 per cent mark at Celtic.
101
Goals scored by Rodgers’ Liverpool in 2013/14 as they finished second in the Premier League. It's the only time a team have reached a century but not won the title.
3
He has been named Premier League manager of the month on three occasions, in January 2012 with Swansea, and twice with Liverpool in August and March of the 2013/14 season. He won the equivalent award in Scotland five times.
2022
His Leicester contract runs for three seasons after the current campaign.
