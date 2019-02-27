Brendan Rodgers’ career in numbers

20

The age Rodgers retired as a player, due to a knee condition.

6

Leicester make it half a dozen clubs for Rodgers as a manager, following Watford, Reading, Swansea, Liverpool and Celtic.

7

Major trophies won, all with Celtic – the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup twice apiece, plus three League Cups.

54%

Win percentage for his managerial career, including a near-70 per cent mark at Celtic.

101

Goals scored by Rodgers’ Liverpool in 2013/14 as they finished second in the Premier League. It's the only time a team have reached a century but not won the title.

3

He has been named Premier League manager of the month on three occasions, in January 2012 with Swansea, and twice with Liverpool in August and March of the 2013/14 season. He won the equivalent award in Scotland five times.

2022

His Leicester contract runs for three seasons after the current campaign.