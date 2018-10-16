Brentford appoint Thomas Frank as new head coach

Championship side Brentford have appointed Thomas Frank as their new head coach.

The 45-year-old Dane replaces Dean Smith, who joined Aston Villa last week with John Terry becoming part of his coaching staff.

Frank had been Smith's assistant at Griffin Park for the past two years but will take charge of his first Bees game against Bristol City on Saturday.

"Thomas knows the club's strategy inside out," co-director of football Rasmus Ankersen told the club's website.

"He has played a major role in the development of our style of play over the past couple of years and we believe he is ready for the job."

Brentford are seventh in the Championship, one point below the play-off places, and have lost just twice in 12 league games.