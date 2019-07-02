Brentford sign defender Pinnock from Barnsley

Brentford have swooped to sign former Barnsley defender Ethan Pinnock for an undisclosed fee, the Bees have announced.

The 26-year-old, who began his career at Dulwich Hamlet and helped Forest Green win a place in the Football League, has signed a three-year deal with a further 12-month option after being being voted Barnsley’s player of the year as they won promotion from League One last season.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told the club’s official website: “Ethan is a good defender with the sort of defensive mindset we want to bring in to the club.

“We like his aerial dominance and he is good at set-pieces in both penalty areas. He has a good left foot and has the courage and composure to move the ball forward and find passes that we want to play.

“His path in the game has been unusual and every time he has made the next step, he has not only proved himself, he has reached the top at that level. We are sure he will step up again in the Championship and do very well.”

The club has been widely reported as £3million and a Barnsley statement read: “The club can confirm it has made a significant profit on the transfer and will retain an interest in the future of the player.”