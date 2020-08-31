Brentford sign Peterborough striker Ivan Toney

Brentford have completed a deal to sign Peterborough striker Ivan Toney for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who was the subject of a rejected bid from Celtic earlier in the summer, will officially join the Sky Bet Championship club on Tuesday and sign a five-year deal.

Toney was named League One Player of the Year on Thursday after scoring 24 goals in 32 league games last season.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told the club website: “I’d like to welcome Ivan to the club.

“We are adding a hungry, ambitious, hard-working striker to the group here. He fits what I want in a striker; he is a goalscorer, he gets into good positions in the box, he is good playing on the last line, and will contribute to our link-up play.

“Our strikers are a big part of our pressing game, and Ivan, with his work ethic, will help us with that.

“I have been impressed with his mentality and attitude; he fits our brief of being confident but humble. He really wants to come to this club and help us achieve our aims going forward.”