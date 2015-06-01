Brentford turn to Dijkhuizen

Marinus Dijkhuizen is Brentford's new head coach, with the 43-year-old taking over at Griffin Park following the departure of Mark Warburton at the end of last season.

Warburton guided Brentford to the Championship play-offs - before losing to Middlesbrough in the semi-finals - having confirmed in February that he was to leave over a difference of opinion regarding the club's direction.

Brentford have now turned to Dijkhuizen, who joins from Eredivisie side Excelsior with Roy Hendriksen confirmed as his assistant.

Dijkhuizen lists the likes of Utrecht and Cambuur among his former playing clubs and enjoyed success with Excelsior over his 17-month spell in charge.

Having guided the club into the top flight via the play-offs, Dijkhuizen kept Excelsior clear of danger - finishing four points clear of the drop zone in his final season at Stadion Woudestein.

"I am proud to be the new head coach of Brentford," he told the club's official website.

"I have been to Brentford FC once before, with my father and brother, to see a game against Coventry City in March 2014.

"We stood on the terrace behind the goal and were pleasantly surprised by the quality of football. There was some very good play.

"We also loved the ambiance in and around the stadium. That is football at its best.

"I am looking forward to working with everyone at the club for a bright future."

Brentford owner Matthew Benham added: "The appointment of the new head coach was a very important part of the restructure of the football management we have been undertaking.

"We wanted someone who could share our vision for the future of Brentford FC. We want to be an innovative club in everything we do and having a head coach who thinks in that way was very important."