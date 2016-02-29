Brighton and Hove Albion 4 Leeds United 0: Promotion-chasers humiliate Evans' men

Brighton and Hove Albion maintained their Championship promotion push as they stormed to a 4-0 win over a beleaguered Leeds United at the Amex Stadium.

All the goals came inside the opening 38 minutes as Chris Hughton's fourth-placed team were clinical in the face of some woeful defending from the visitors to move within two points of leaders Burnley.

Brighton left-back Liam Rosenior was brought down by Scott Wootton in the 17th minute and Israel international Tomer Hemed stylishly dispatched the resulting penalty.

Five minutes later, Sol Bamba sloppily gave away possession to Sam Baldock, who exchanged passes with Dale Stephens before his shot was turned into the net by Leeds defender Liam Cooper.

A botched Bamba clearance handed Hemed his second, a fifth in six league matches for the striker, and the Leeds defender compounded a wholly forgettable display when Lewis Dunk rose above him to power home Stephens' corner.

Leeds were at least able to avoid further humiliation during the second half, but Steve Evans' are without a win in their past five matches – scoring once – and lie nine points above the relegation zone in 17th.