Brighton & Hove Albion qualify for Europe for the first time in the club's history

Brighton and Hove Albion have qualified for European competition for the first time in the club's history following Sunday's 3-1 win at home to Southampton.

Roberto De Zerbi's side bounced back from Thursday night's 4-1 loss against Newcastle by beating bottom club Saints in convincing fashion at the Amex.

Young striker Ewan Ferguson scored twice in the first half to give the Seagulls a comfortable advantage at the break and although Mohamed Elyounoussi reduced the deficit just short of the hour, Pascal Gross restored the home side's two-goal lead after 69 minutes.

The win keeps Brighton in sixth place and De Zerbi's side are guaranteed to finish in seventh at the lowest, with only Aston Villa now able to overtake them.

Seventh would see the Seagulls qualify for the Europa Conference League, while fifth or sixth would send the south-coast side into the Europa League.

With Brighton three points and 16 goals better off than Villa, and with a game in hand over Unai Emery's side, sixth seems almost certain for the Seagulls.

Villa's last fixture is at home to Brighton next Sunday, with the Seagulls in action against Manchester City at the Amex on Wednesday.

De Zerbi's side are five points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, with the Reds up against Southampton in their final fixture next Sunday.

Wherever they end up finishing, it has been a historic season for Brighton and their success is all the more impressive considering they lost manager Graham Potter to Chelsea early on in the campaign.