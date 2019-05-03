Brighton boss Chris Hughton focusing on Arsenal rather than crucial Cardiff game

Brighton boss Chris Hughton does not intend to watch the crucial Premier League clash between relegation rivals Cardiff and Crystal Palace.

Albion’s top-flight status will be secured on Saturday, if bitter rivals Palace do them a favour by beating Neil Warnock’s side in the 5.30pm kick-off.

A draw at the Cardiff City Stadium should also be sufficient for the Seagulls due to their superior goal difference, but victory for the Welsh club would pile the pressure on Sunday’s trip to Arsenal.

While Hughton will not stop his squad tuning into the Bluebirds’ televised game in the team hotel, his attention will be on preparing for Unai Emery’s Gunners.

“We’ll obviously hear any result that has gone in our favour or against us, but we can’t afford to think that way, we can only afford to think of our own game,” said Hughton.

“There isn’t anything else that we can affect. We’ll be away in the team hotel so I presume some (players) might decide they want to watch it.

“But certainly for me, I prefer just to focus on our game against Arsenal.

“Of course, it would be wonderful if we got good news. But we can’t work around that.

“I always think the best way is to not expect anything, prepare, do the best you can and, if a result went in our favour, that’s a wonderful bonus.”

Brighton, who host title-chasing Manchester City on the final day of the season, sit four points above Cardiff heading into their daunting final two fixtures.

Albion’s precarious position stems from a dreadful run of form in 2019 which has yielded just 10 points from a possible 48 and only 11 goals.

Hughton admits the Seagulls only have themselves to blame for their current plight.

“The reason why we’re going into the last two games still uncertain is that we haven’t been good enough in areas,” he said.

“So (I am) concerned that we haven’t won the games that we needed to win, concerned that we haven’t got the goals or created the chances that we needed to win.

“But every game is an opportunity and it’s still in our hands.”

Brighton will be without midfielder Davy Propper (hamstring) and winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) at the Emirates Stadium.