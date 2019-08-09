Brighton boss Potter confident ahead of Premier League opener

Brighton boss Graham Potter is content to avoid the limelight when he takes charge of his first Premier League game.

Potter will make his top-flight managerial debut at Watford on Saturday after replacing the sacked Chris Hughton at the Amex Stadium in May.

The 44-year-old spent last season with Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship, having previously led Ostersund from the fourth tier of Swedish football to the Europa League during his first managerial role.

Asked if he was looking forward to the occasion at Vicarage Road, Potter replied: “I’d by lying if I said I wasn’t. It’s going to be exciting.

“But it’s not about me, it’s about the team, it’s about the club, it’s about us trying to get off to a good start, trying to show what we’ve been doing.

“It’s going to be a challenge but we’re confident.

“We’ve had a good pre-season, I think we’ve improved as the time’s gone on but we go to a really well-organised outfit, they know what they’re doing and they do it really well – FA Cup finalists and a strong Premier League season last year.

“So, under no illusions, it’s not an easy game by any stretch of the imagination. We need to be good, we need to be ready, and we need to be, as always, lucky.”

Brighton reached the FA Cup semi-finals last season but limped over the line to avoid relegation, leading to the dismissal of Hughton.

The Seagulls have since backed Potter in the transfer market.

Defenders Adam Webster and Matt Clarke, winger Leandro Trossard and striker Neal Maupay have arrived for fees totalling around £60million, before Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy joined on a season-long loan on deadline day.

Potter is unsure whether his appointment and style of play will make Albion a surprise package for their Premier League rivals this season.

“We hope so. We don’t know, is the honest answer,” he said.

“We can only focus on what we’ve been working on.

“We know we’re at the start of what we’re trying but at the same time you can talk about style and philosophy and all these nice words but ultimately you have to be competitive as well.

“You have to understand that you’ve got to go and try and win and get results. We’re well aware of that.”

Brighton will be without defender Ezequiel Schelotto and winger Jose Izquierdo (both knee) in Hertfordshire, as well as midfielder Yves Bissouma (shoulder).