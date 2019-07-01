Brighton full-back Mateju completes permanent move to Brescia

Ales Mateju has left Brighton to join Italian club Brescia on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old full-back helped Brescia win the Serie B title and promotion to Serie A during a loan spell last season.

Albion technical director Dan Ashworth told the club website: “Moving to Italy has allowed him to experience a different kind of football at first-team level, and he was part of something special for the club last season as he helped them gain promotion.

“We thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best for his future career.”

Former Czech Republic Under-21 international Mateju joined Albion from Viktoria Plzen in August 2017 and made two substitute appearances for the club in the Carabao Cup.