Brisbane Roar praise for award-winner Angerer

The German international, who joined the Roar ahead of this season's W-League competition in Australia, was given the highest personal accolade in the sport during the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony in Zurich.

Having this week signed with US Major League club Portland Thorns, it is unclear whether Angerer will return to Australia next season.

The American season does not start until April, meaning Angerer will be available to play out the W-League season.

Angerer, 35, won the award after leading Germany to the European Championship - saving two penalties in the final - and subsequently being named UEFA's best women's player.

"It's an unbelievable honour to receive, the best female player in the world, congratulations," Mulvey said.

"It puts the club on the world stage. That's a FIFA event and Brisbane Roar's name has been mentioned at the event.

"That's unprecedented in Australian football and it's taken a female player to do it. It's fantastic news and just shows how strong the female game is."

The FIFA Ballon d'Or is voted by national team coaches and captains and selected international media representatives and the 35-year-old claimed the 2013 gong on 612 points ahead of last year's winner Abby Wambach of the USA (539 points) and five-time victor Marta from Brazil (493 points).

Portugal and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo (1365 points) won the men's FIFA Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi (1205 points) and Franck Ribery (1127 points).

Angerer will return to Australia later in the week, ahead of Brisbane Roar's W-League away match against Sydney FC on Sunday and next week's double-header with the club's A-League team at Suncorp Stadium.

"I have to say that I'm a little surprised, but very thankful," Angerer said.

"I have to thank everybody that voted for me and I just want to pay my respects to Marta and Abby who have had an incredible year too."