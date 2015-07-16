Britton confirms MLS interest

Swansea City midfielder Leon Britton confirmed he has been in talks with clubs from the MLS.

Britton is weighing up his future at Swansea after making only nine Premier League appearances under manager Garry Monk last season.

Monk hinted last week that the 32-year-old, who has two years remaining on his contract, may need a transfer in order to play regularly.

And Britton told BBC Sport: "There has been dialogue with a few people in America but there have been no offers at the moment.

"Football is football, things can change so quickly."

Britton did not travel with the senior squad for their pre-season camp in Germany, but played in the U21 side's 2-2 friendly draw against Wrexham on Wednesday.

"I wanted to stay behind because speaking to the manager [Garry Monk] it looked like I wasn't going to play in Germany unless there were injuries," the Welshman added.

"So I asked if I could remain behind to get some game time, because last pre-season was cut short by injury and I didn't want to not play again if I could help it.

"Something could happen in Germany and all of a sudden it changes overnight."