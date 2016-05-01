Brocchi pleased with Milan fightback

AC Milan coach Cristian Brocchi praised the character of his team after they came from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Frosinone at San Siro.

The 40-year-old has won just one of his first four games in charge of the Serie A giants after taking charge in the wake of Sinisa Mihajlovic's sacking, but was relieved to see his side take a point from a frantic contest.

Despite scoring three, Milan missed a number of chances - including a Mario Balotelli penalty - and required a stoppage-time leveller from substitute Jeremy Menez.

But Brocchi was impressed with his players, who had previously been accused of being fragile.

"Until the Verona match [they looked fragile], yes," he told Premium Sports.

"In today's game I did not see a fragile team.

"A weak team collapses at 3-1 and instead we reacted well and we had the desire to retrieve the game."

The stalemate saw Milan drop to seventh in the table, falling behind Sassuolo in the race for a Europa League spot with just two league games left to play.

However, with the possibility of securing European football through a win in the Coppa Italia final, Brocchi remains confident of his side's chances of qualification.

"I am convinced that if the boys have the attitude of this week and that they showed today, we can play for Europe," he added.

Milan play Bologna on Saturday and Roma on the last day, before facing Juventus in the Coppa final on May 21.