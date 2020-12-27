Brockie joins Bentleigh Greens

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie has joined Australian side Bentleigh Greens.

The 33-year-old joined Bentleigh as a free agent after parting ways with Masandawana after the club opted against extending his contract, which expired in June 2020.

During his time in South Africa, Brockie has managed to score 44 goals and assist a further 18 from 152 appearances across all competitions playing for the likes of SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United.

The Australian outfit have since announced the signing of Brockie on their official Facebook page:

‘We are pleased to announce the signing of current New Zealand international Jeremy Brockie for the 2021 NPL season,’ a club statement read.

‘Brockie comes to Bentleigh on the back of a very successful stint in South Africa with SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United.

‘Brockie has also represented Wellington Phoenix, Sydney FC, Newcastle Jets and North Queensland Fury in the A-League. We look forward to seeing Jeremy at Kingston Heath in 2021.’