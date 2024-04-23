Liverpool to replace Thiago Alcantara with 'important player' impressing the club's hierarchy: report

Liverpool are looking at potential replacements for Thiago Alcantara this summer, and might have settled on the perfect player.

Thiago Alcantara is set to depart Liverpool at the end of his contract in the summer, having played just five minutes of football all season.

Clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia have all been linked with the Spaniard, while Liverpool have started looking at alternatives.

Thiago has only played five minutes of action all season (Image credit: Getty Images)

But, according to Liverpool journalist Neil Jones, speaking to Caught Offside, the Reds are hoping the return of Stefan Bajcetic will mean they don't have to delve into the transfer market for a new midfielder.

"Bajcetic has recently returned to action, and I believe he is an important player to think about when discussing Liverpool’s midfield plans," Jones said. "He is only 19, has already made an impression on the first team, and has the skills and versatility to play as a No.6 or a No.8, depending on the needs of the team.

“He is viewed internally at Liverpool as a big player for the future, and I expect him to have a significant role to play going forward, and therefore a significant impact on the club’s transfer plans in midfield.”

Bajcetic could become integral to Liverpool next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bajcetic has managed just two first team appearances this season after suffering a calf injury early on, but is slowly returning back to full fitness in the U21 side. During a 3-0 win against Manchester United on April 12 he managed an assist, while he played 45 minutes of their next game in Premier League 2 against Sunderland.

Jones' comments come after transfer rumours suggest they're heavily interested in signing Porto midfielder Alan Varela. However, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo all settling in well at Anfield in their first seasons, as well as the consistent form of both Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, it seems Liverpoo; aren't majorly concerned with the imminent departure of Thiago.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems Liverpool completed their midfield rebuild last summer and could look to strengthen in other areas this summer. Plus, with a new manager set to arrive, more focus might be needed in order to work with their style of play.

