Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag comes out swinging in extraordinary press conference: here's everything he said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has fired back at the media over comments made following his side's FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry City.

The Red Devils surrendered a three-goal advantage as the Championship outfit fought back with just twenty minutes left to play at Wembley Stadium.

Insisting the most important thing was Man Utd's progression, Ten Hag bravely responded to questions from the media insisting he was not happy with how he had been treated.

WATCH | Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag

Speaking at Carrington earlier today, the former Ajax boss responded to some heavy hitting questions and below is everything he had to say when quizzed by reporters...

Erik, the reaction to Sunday is almost as if you have lost the game rather than getting to the FA Cup final. Can you understand that, given how the game went?

"No. Absolutely not. You made it, and one was made to question was it embarrassing? The reaction from you was embarrassed."

Why do you say that?

"It is. The comments in top football it is about results and we made it to the final and we deserved it, not only by this game but also the other games and we lost in 20 minutes control. Then also we had bad luck, 3-2, 3-3, we were very lucky in the end, clear. Penalties was very good and we made it to the final and that is a huge achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years and so the comments are a disgrace."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag talks to his players ahead of their penalty shootout against Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason Wilcox was at the game and was announced as new Technical Director on Friday. Over the next month, how closely will you work with him to determine the future direction of the football club?

"Very close. We have to form a partnership, very important. We are a little bit behind in the process so we have to catch up and it will speed up the process."



Did you pick up any more injuries at Wembley and have you got any more players coming back for this game?

"Yeah. So we had a problem with Garnacho, that's why we took him off during the game but I think he will be fine. Scott McTominay we have to assess today. That is really doubtful. Marcus Rashford is also doubtful and then there was an issue with Bruno Fernandes, with the hand. But i think he can make it. So we have some doubts going into the game tomorrow."

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is likely to miss out against Sheffield United tomorrow at Old Trafford. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into the next six games, Champions League qualification looks really hard, so I wonder what your priority is and what your aims are for the rest of the Premier League season. To get into Europe?

"Yes. But we have to win every game. We know that. That's where United stands for and that is our approach. Go from game to game but we have to qualify for Europe and we have now two opportunities. Over the league and in the FA Cup final."



Erik, just after that Nottingham Forest statement, what have you made of other Premier League clubs questioning the integrity of officials in the Premier League?

"You can't do that. You can agree or disagree. So the handball for Wan-Bissaka is totally, is wrong. A mistake. But you can't question. So I will not do. It is not good for the game and there are issues, so the refereeing, we should respect them. This is no respect."

Talking of respect, Antony's celebration following victory on Sunday was deemed to be very disrespectful by many in the game. Did you see it that way, did you think that was the case and have you spoken to him?

"But did you see the reaction of Harry Maguire?"

Yes, very respectful...

"Yeah and he was provoked and he should not react like that..."

Manchester United forward Antony was criticised for his celebration following the Red Devils shootout success. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antony was?

"Yeah, he was provoked and this was a reaction to that. You haven't seen the provocation, you only the see reaction. But he should not do it. But also I have seen Harry Maguire straight after, as others, because we should acknowledge the performance from Coventry to come into that final and then come back - also see that we are 70 minutes totally dominating the game by far and creating many changes and at 3-0 it must have been that the game is closed - but the return from their side was very good."

Do you know Jason Wilcox at all? Have you spent any time with him and what do you make of his footballing philosophy?

"Yes, I met him yesterday for the first time. So we talked. This week we will not have much time but from Monday on we will quick forward. Of course I know his profile, I know he was at Man City in the youth and a lot of experience there. I know he was at Southampton so I am looking forward to our partnership."

For a game at the weekend that you were so in control of for 60/65 minutes, what do you put the rest of the game down to? Is that a lack of concentration from the players? It's happened in two or three games in the last month and a half?

"I know that. First of all, the most important thing we can do is put ourselves in a winning position by good structure and we have seen that over many occasions. Really good structure, as you can see with the first goal and also in other games. But then of course you have to bring the game over the line. There are more issues, something has to do with mentality, something also physics. We don't have the tools in this moment as well, because we don't even have - we already as a back four have to make compromises and be really creative to construct that back four but then we can't replace players. So what you need is a full squad and then you can take your measures from the side to repair things. But also it's a matter of mentality, also some game reading. When the opponent takes more risks, there we have to improve, but as I say, also you need a full squad to repair that."

