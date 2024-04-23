Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could QUIT the club soon, in scenario involving Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 'vote of confidence': report
Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is yet to make a public statement ensuring the future of Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is prepared to walk away from Old Trafford over his relationship with new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
Petrochemicals billionaire and lifelong Red Devils fan Ratcliffe saw his 27.7 per cent stake ratified by the Premier League in February – and has set about making backroom changes at Manchester United. The future of Ten Hag is still in doubt, however, following a poor season in which the club have almost certainly missed out on Champions League football.
Ten Hag's side were hammered by pundits following the weekend's FA Cup semi-final, which saw them throw away a 3-0 lead against Championship side Coventry City and only just beat them on penalties – but the Dutchman is now apparently set to walk if he isn't given the assurances he needs.
The Mirror says that although the 54-year-old believes he and Ratcliffe are on the “same page”, he is prepared to quit his job in the event of the INEOS billionaire giving him a vote of no confidence, with former club Ajax an option.
Rumours are rife that United are in discussions with new managers, with Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate just two potential options to take over this summer.
Quitting would not be beyond the realms of possibility, though – it was claimed by journalist Tom McDermott in 2022 that Ten Hag was prepared to walk away from his job at Old Trafford just weeks into his tenure, given the state of the club.
“Understand Ten Hag had a long discussion with Richard Arnold following [the] Brighton game where he reiterated his frustration with a number of aspects at the club,” McDermott tweeted.
“Some have ‘shocked’ him. [The] manager currently just as concerned with what’s happening off the field as on.”
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been told that the FA Cup semi-final performance against Coventry City will cost him his job, while Roy Keane has slammed his former team for their display.
Nacho of Real Madrid is rumoured, one United target has named the price that clubs will have to pay to buy him, one Monaco star has been linked and decisions have been made over Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho. Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise on midfield prodigy, Kobbie Mainoo.
