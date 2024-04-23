Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could QUIT the club soon, in scenario involving Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 'vote of confidence': report

By Mark White
published

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is yet to make a public statement ensuring the future of Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is prepared to walk away from Old Trafford over his relationship with new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Petrochemicals billionaire and lifelong Red Devils fan Ratcliffe saw his 27.7 per cent stake  ratified by the Premier League in February – and has set about making backroom changes at Manchester United. The future of Ten Hag is still in doubt, however, following a poor season in which the club have almost certainly missed out on Champions League football.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.