Bromley spoil Wembley party for Wrexham’s Hollywood owners
By PA Staff published
Bromley lifted the FA Trophy as Wrexham suffered Wembley heartache in front of their Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.
Michael Cheek struck from close range after 64 minutes to give Bromley victory over their Vanarama National League rivals.
Wrexham’s best effort saw Paul Mullin fire into the side netting, while Dragons’ substitute Jake Hyde had a late effort disallowed.
McElhenney and Reynolds had been joined by fellow Hollywood actor Will Ferrell and David Beckham in the 46,000-plus Wembley crowd.
