Bromley spoil Wembley party for Wrexham’s Hollywood owners

By published

Bromley v Wrexham – Buildbase FA Trophy – Final – Wembley
(Image credit: Kieran Cleeves)

Bromley lifted the FA Trophy as Wrexham suffered Wembley heartache in front of their Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Michael Cheek struck from close range after 64 minutes to give Bromley victory over their Vanarama National League rivals.

Wrexham’s best effort saw Paul Mullin fire into the side netting, while Dragons’ substitute Jake Hyde had a late effort disallowed.

McElhenney and Reynolds had been joined by fellow Hollywood actor Will Ferrell and David Beckham in the 46,000-plus Wembley crowd.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff