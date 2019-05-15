Brother of Sean Cox disgusted at Manchester City players’ distasteful song

The brother of Sean Cox has spoken of his disgust at footage of Manchester City players appearing to sing a song referring to Liverpool fans being “battered in the streets”.

Video has emerged online of squad and club staff singing a distasteful version of Liverpool’s “Allez Allez Allez” chant on a flight home after securing the Premier League title at Brighton on Sunday.

It is a song City fans have sung all season.

The club have firmly denied that the “battered in the streets” lyric refers to Cox, a Liverpool supporter who suffered brain damage after being assaulted outside Anfield by Roma ultras in April last year.

They have said that it is about other incidents at Liverpool’s Champions League final in Kiev last May.

Even so, Martin Cox, brother of Sean, has condemned the behaviour of those involved in the video.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cox said: “If I’m honest, I’m disgusted. Singing and chanting those words, it’s like it gives the impression that it’s OK for people to carry out attacks like that on people in the streets.

“It’s a matter very close to our hearts and whether they say it’s about Sean or not, the first thing I think about is Sean being attacked.

“It wasn’t long ago that a Manchester City fan was attacked in Germany, so why they think it’s OK to sing songs about people being attacked on the streets when one of their own was attacked not long ago is very naive.

“I think they’ve tarnished themselves now by coming out with songs like that because at the end of the day they are professional footballers and they’ve only let themselves down and their club down.”

Another line in the song refers to Liverpool as “victims of it all”. City insist that is not about the Hillsborough disaster.

The line “Kompany injured Salah” also features in the song.

A City spokesperson said: “The song in question, which has been a regular chant during the 2018-19 season, refers to the 2018 UEFA Champions League final in Kiev.

“Any suggestion that the lyrics relate to Sean Cox or the Hillsborough tragedy is entirely without foundation.”

City’s 2-1 victory at Brighton saw them pip Liverpool to the title by just one point after a tight title race.