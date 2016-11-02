Brown returns for Scotland squad to face England

Celtic captain Scott Brown has been called up to the Scotland squad to face England this month, having reversed his decision to retire from international football.

The 31-year-old announced in August that he was calling time on his Scotland career, after making 50 appearances since his debut in 2005.

Brown spoke to head coach Gordon Strachan last week to inform him he was available for selection again and he has been included in the squad for the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11.

Swansea City full-back Stephen Kingsley, who made his debut in the 3-0 friendly defeat to France in June, has also been included due to the absence of injured duo Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney.

"Scott retired in August when he was in a different place to where he is now," Strachan was quoted as saying by the Scottish Football Association website. "At that time it was beneficial for him and Celtic that he retired from international football.

"We respected that, but Scott is in a different place now and feels he can help us in our quest to get to a major finals.

"We're happy to have Stephen Kingsley in the squad. He is a player who features in the English Premiership [sic] regularly for Swansea and if you do that, you're not a bad player.

"We saw Stephen close hand when he played against France in June and he did well. He'll integrate well within the squad.

"We're all looking forward to playing England at Wembley. We all feel that, after the last few results, it's time to start winning again.

"Everyone loves this fixture and we're the lucky ones who get the chance to participate in this game and put in a good performance."

Scotland have four points from three Group F games, three behind leaders England.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), Jack Hamilton (Hearts), David Marshall (Hull City)

Defenders: Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town), Gordon Greer (Blackburn Rovers), Grant Hanley (Newcastle United), Stephen Kingsley (Swansea City), Russell Martin (Norwich City), Callum Paterson (Hearts), Lee Wallace (Rangers)

Midfielders: Ikechi Anya (Derby County), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Brown (Celtic), Oliver Burke (RB Leipzig), Darren Fletcher (West Brom), James Forrest (Celtic), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), John McGinn (Hibernian), James Morrison (West Brom), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United), Robert Snodgrass (Hull City)

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Derby County), Steven Naismith (Norwich City)