Brozovic extends Inter stay

Croatian international Marcelo Brozovic has agreed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Inter until 2021.

The 24-year-old arrived at San Siro on loan from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2015, with the Serie A side having since taken up their obligation to sign him permanently.

Under the terms of his previous deal Brozovic was tied to the club until 2019, but Inter have moved early to extend his stay in Milan.

Brozovic has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Inter this season, scoring twice and providing two assists.