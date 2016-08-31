Brozovic snubs Chelsea's advances

Chelsea's pursuit of Marcelo Brozovic has ended in defeat after the Croatia international's agent confirmed he will remain with Inter.

Brozovic has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge during the transfer window, with Antonio Conte's side reportedly prepared to pay £25million for his services.

However, the 23-year-old looks set to snub a move to the Premier League and sign a new deal to remain at San Siro.

"Yes, it is official Brozo will stay in Inter," Brozovic's agent Miroslav Bicanic told Goal. "Otherwise, he would have been on the plane to London and not with national team in Sisak.

"After he returns from Croatia, Marcelo will sign new, improved contract with Inter.

"But, with it he will earn less than he would have if he had signed for Chelsea, but he feels comfortable in Inter, he knows the city and the club will play in Europa League.

"A new coach is there, a new team so he didn't want to rush to England."

Since moving to Inter in January 2015, Brozovic – who only made a permanent switch to Inter in July after an initial loan move – has made 52 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals from midfield.