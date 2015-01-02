Bruce angered by 'nonsense' schedule

While Hull have shown signs of improvement in the past week - beating Sunderland and Everton to move away from the relegation zone - Bruce has been left to count the cost with a number of players picking up injuries.

Andrew Robertson was taken off injured in the 22nd minute of Thursday's win against Everton, while his replacement, Liam Rosenior, was also withdrawn with a hamstring problem before the hour.

Bruce has further concerns over Gaston Ramirez ahead of Sunday's trip to Arsenal in the FA Cup, with long-term absentees Michael Dawson, Robert Snodgrass and Mohamed Diame leaving him short of options.

The former Sunderland boss hit out at the recent schedule, stating it had contributed to the number of injuries at the club.

"We've lost three, maybe four players through this ridiculous programme of playing games over Christmas," he said.

"Playing three games in six days in the Premier League, the travelling that goes with it - it's total nonsense.

"We've lost two players, probably three today due to fatigue. You don't pick up hamstring [injuries] in the 65th minute like Rosenior did [without fatigue], and a bad one.

"Gaston has a groin injury and [Abel] Hernandez is physically exhausted, so we'll see how he is."