Bruce to discuss January targets with Hull owner

Hull have adjusted well to life back in the top flight following last season's promotion and sit 13th in the table.

But a run of just one win from their last five Premier League games has threatened to undo some of their good early-season form.

Bruce, however, is making plans to strengthen in the next transfer window.

"I have a meeting this afternoon and we'll always try and improve," the manager said. "The difficulty in January always is, can you find anybody out there who's going to make you significantly better?

"That's the key to it. It's not just about spending money. You've got to try and improve yourself and hope that you find somebody that will make a difference.

"At a club like ours, that's always the problem."

The 52-year-old is confident of having his chairman's backing in the transfer market, and praised the investment that has seen Hull return to England's elite level.

"To be fair to him, for the last three years, he has spent big if you count the amount of money he's put into it," he continued. "He deserves a big pat on the back.

"If there is money available then good. It strengthens your hand.

"The big problem I've got is identifying one or two who can make a big difference to us.

"If you can add to your squad with bit of quality, then that will certainly gve us a hand."

And a striker could be top of Bruce's wishlist, with Hull among the lowest scorers in the Premier League, netting just nine goals in 12 games.

"That's an area of the pitch where we need to try and do something if we possibly can," he concluded.

Hull welcome second-placed Liverpool on Sunday.