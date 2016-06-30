Bruce focused on Hull and pursuing transfer targets

Hull City manager Steve Bruce has dismissed speculation casting doubt over his future at the club and promised new signings in the near future.

The newly promoted Premier League club are the subject of a prospective buy-out deal that would see US-based investor Peter Grieve become the new owner and reports had suggested Bruce's hands were tied in the transfer market until a takeover was completed.

But Bruce rejected suggestions that the pending deal was causing him to reconsider his future at the club and said he had been busy pursuing transfer targets.

In a statement on the club's official website, he said: "I wanted to take this opportunity to address the club's supporters following recent speculation in the press regarding my future.

"Despite the talk of potential takeovers, my focus is on what happens on the pitch and as far as I am concerned it is business as usual.

"Since the play-off final I have been in contact with our board of directors and other officials at the club on a regular basis and I am confident we all understand what we need to do to be ready for the Premier League season ahead of us.

"We plan to make improvements to our squad in the coming weeks and a transfer budget and wage structure has been set by the board for the new campaign. It is simply not correct that I have been told I cannot sign any players as reported in the media this week.

"We are already looking at potential targets in order to strengthen the squad. In addition to strengthening, we have also started working on several other projects including alterations at our training ground in Cottingham."

Hull entertain Leicester City on the opening weekend of the new season and Bruce insisted his focus is on preparing his squad for the visit of the Premier League champions.

He said: "Preparations for next season have been well underway since we left Wembley in May and I am looking forward to joining up with my players and staff in Portugal next week for our pre-season training camp.

"As supporters we need you now more than ever, let’s make the KCOM Stadium a difficult place for teams to come to next season starting with Leicester on the opening weekend."