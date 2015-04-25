Bruce hails improved Hull display

Steve Bruce praised Hull City's performance as they secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace to boost their Premier League survival hopes.

With five games remaining Hull are just a point clear of the relegation zone and face daunting clashes with Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United - as well as the visit of Burnley - before the end of the season.

Bruce believes they can stay up and hopes to see more displays like the one at Selhurst Park, in which Dame N'Doye scored twice to seal the points.

"We have got four out of five at home against big teams. We know we need to get a result against one of them and the Burnley game looks huge," said the Hull boss.

"We're at home, we have got to try and produce a result I know we're capable of.

"All season we haven't been able to convert the chances, but thankfully today we've been able to take them which relieves the pressure a little bit.

"I think the manner of the performance [was also pleasing], we were the better team by far.

"It can be very difficult in our situation, you forget to play the way it should be, but I thought from first minute we took the ball and passed it well."