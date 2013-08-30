Bruce looking for further Hull reinforcements

The 52-year-old boss has already brought in 10 new players and wants further reinforcements.

Hull's start to the Premier League season began with an opening-day defeat to Chelsea before victory over Norwich City lifted spirits around the KC Stadium.

Bruce is continuing to monitor the transfer market, but is not sure how successful he will be.

"We’re looking to see if we can maybe do one more if we can," said Bruce ahead of Hull's weekend trip to Manchester City. "That’s going to prove difficult I would presume. We’ll keep working at it.

"We want to get one in who can improve us and be ready to come into the team. To find someone like that at this late stage is difficult but you never know with two or three days to go, maybe we’ll do something.

"I’d like to be busy (before the deadline) but I don’t think I’m going to be."

One player Hull fans will not be seeing arrive is Arsenal striker Bendtner.

With two season-long loans from English clubs already secured, Hull are unable to bring in a third, so any deal for Bendtner would have to be a permanent transfer.

And Bruce admits he does not have the budget to sign Bendtner.

"The problem with Nick is whether or not I can afford him," he added. "He’s on a huge salary and I’ve been able to get him on loan in the two previous clubs where I’ve had him.

"I know the lad and he’s got terrific ability but we can’t loan anybody (from the Premier League) so it becomes difficult with the amount of money Nick’s earning at the minute.

"He’s at a salary level that makes him out of our reach."