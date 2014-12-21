Bruce looking to recall Hull duo from loan spells

Saturday's 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Swansea City extended Hull's winless run to 10 matches, and left them second from bottom in the Premier League.

With crucial matches against Sunderland, Leicester City and Everton to come over the next nine days, Bruce revealed that he may have to bring Ince and Figueroa back from Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic respectively as he looks to ease their injury woes.

"We will probably recall Incey and Figueroa from their loan spells, because we are down to 15 or 16 players who are available," he said.

"There's far too many sitting in the stands for whatever reason. We have to get on with it.

"When you're without four or five big players it's even more difficult."

Bruce also lamented the loss of points from winning positions earlier in the season, which the manager feels would have made a huge difference to their outlook heading into Christmas and the new year.

"That frustration of Stoke, West Ham, Wewcastle, Arsenal - last minute goals and unfortunately that could have been four, five, six points and we wouldn't be in this position," he said.