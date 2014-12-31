Bruce rules himself out of Newcastle running

Current Newcastle boss Alan Pardew is on the verge of taking over from the sacked Neil Warnock at Crystal Palace, leaving a vacancy in the St James' Park dugout.

Bruce currently ranks among the favourites to take the reins at the club he supported as a youngster, but says he has no intention of leaving Hull - who have just one win from their last 12 Premier League matches.

Asked whether he was prepared to rule himself out at a press conference on Wednesday, Bruce said: "Yes, I've got a job to do here.

"I think it would be very difficult for me to uproot and I don't think it would be fair on anybody here.

"At the moment, all I'm focused on is one thing, which is to try and help the club I've been with for the last two and a half years.

"I think people know that I'm from Newcastle, I was a Newcastle supporter as a boy. It's been regurgitated since I was 22 years old, playing for Norwich and Gillingham, that I was linked with Newcastle.

"It seems every time it rears, I'm linked with it for that obvious reason.

"It's very flattering, I'm a Geordie at the end of the day. That's it, though. I've got a job to do here."

And Bruce has called for the speculation to stop as he looks to reverse his side's poor run of form, which has left them out of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

"It would be wrong for the speculation to carry on - for the club, the supporters and the players," he added.

"I'm determined to see this through and make sure we stay in the Premier League."

Bruce also insisted he would not need to prove his loyalty to Hull chairman Assem Allam, revealing: "I've had three offers since I've been here and I've turned them all down, so I think he knows the way I feel."

